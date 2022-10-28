METROPOLIS, IL — Superman can see through lead, but the city of Metropolis, Illinois, needs residents' help to locate lead service lines in the city.
The city is asking property owners within city limits to help identify the types of service lines they have running through their home's internal plumbing.
There are four types of piping: lead, copper, galvanized and plastic.
A federal government mandate requires the city to identify where lead service pipes are located, so it can begin the process of getting rid of them. The goal is to reduce lead exposure in drinking water.
To report information about your service lines to the city of Metropolis, visit metropolisil.gov, scroll down to the "Resources for Residents" section and click "Lead Service Line Survey."