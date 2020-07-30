METROPOLIS, IL — Metropolis Big John Super Store made a post on their Facebook page addressing several questions and rumors about the supermarket.
The post confirms there have been two confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff at the supermarket. One case was diagnosed after a trip to Florida.
The owners say the two infected associates have not been in the store in 9 days and the Southern Seven Health Department has completed the interviews and tracking. Additionally, the post mentions there is a very small group of associates who have been in quarantine, some of which can return on Sunday and the others can return on Monday.
The post also states the supermarket is currently following CDC guidelines, including requiring face coverings, proper hand washing, and temperature checks for all employees and suppliers that enter the building.
The owners ensure all Metropolis Big John associates are meeting medical requirements before starting their shifts.