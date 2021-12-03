MASSAC COUNTY, IL – Southern Seven Head Start reports one of its classrooms at Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Center has temporarily closed following a confirmed COVID-19 case.
The classroom is expected to reopen Dec. 13.
The decision to close the classroom was made following consultation with the Southern Seven Health Department. According to Head Start officials, the closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the classroom.
Southern Seven Health Department has begun contact tracing to identify which students might have been in close contact with the student.
Families have been notified, and more information will be shared with them when it becomes available.