METROPOLIS, IL— The annual 4th of July Fireworks and Hometown Celebration has been canceled.
This year's event was scheduled for July 3. The Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau said the decision is being made in the interest of public health as restrictions on social gatherings continue to be in place in Illinois.
Metropolis has seen multiple canceled events this year due to COVID-19, including the Superman Festival and the ASA Archery Tournament.
Plans are still in place to hold the Super Brew City Fest and Homebrew Competition on September 12.