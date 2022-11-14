METROPOLIS, IL — If you lost your job following the closure of the Joppa power plant in September, you may to check out an upcoming job fair in Metropolis.
According to a Monday release, the fair is being held at the Shawnee College Extension Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The release says it's important to make sure your resume is up-to-date and the Illinois Department of Employment Security encourages residents to post it on the state's job site.
Illinosjoblink.com is the state's hiring board, with over 100,000 help-wanted ads available. According to the IDES, the website is free for employers and workers to use. Click here to navigate to the website and post your resume.