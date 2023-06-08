METROPOLIS, IL — The Man of Steel returns to Metropolis, Illinois, on Friday for the Superman Celebration. The annual festival begins Friday morning and continues through Sunday.
This is the Superman Celebration's 45th year, and at 9 a.m. Friday, the city will have a rededication ceremony for its iconic Superman statue.
Attendees can expect vendors, awards, games, and the chance to meet Superman himself — along with some celebrity guests.
This year's guests include Tyler Hoechil, who fans will recognize as Superman on "Superman & Lois," the "Supergirl" series and other shows in the CW's Arrowverse.
Fans can also catch Nicole Maines, who played Nia Nal on "Supergirl" and "The Flash," and Jess Rath, known as Brainiac-5 on "Supergirl" and Alak Tarr on the SyFy series "Defiance."
For more information about this year's Superman Celebration, including the festival's schedule, more information about this year's special guests, and information about the artists and writers you'll find on Artists Ally and Writers Way, visit supermancelebration.net.