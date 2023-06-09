METROPOLOS IL, — It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the Superman Celebration! This is the Metropolis, Illinois, event's 45th year.
Day one of the 2023 Superman Celebration was about celebrating Superman in the super city, and it was about making memories and new family traditions.
People of all ages came out Friday to enjoy the characters, live music, contests, games and more. David Deem says for the past 45 years, the Superman Celebration has been a must for his family. "It's just something that brings a lot of joy as you look around," he says.
He took his children to the annual festival, and now they're taking their own children to the event. It's a tradition Deem wouldn't miss.
"It's great, you know, because there's a sense of continuity. This is a tradition, you know, and to see a grandson enjoy it too, you know? That brings back a lot of good memories," says Deem.
Dalton Olmsted is helping feed the hungry masses. He said it’s seeing families like the Deem's that'll keep him going through the long weekend.
"Makes me feel pretty good. I really enjoyed this actually my first time ever being at the Superman fest, and I've heard a lot of good things before I came. And coming here, it's pretty great. I always felt like kind of a nerd growing up a little bit, and I always enjoy this type of stuff," he says.
It's a celebration of truth, justice and the American way — one the Deems hope you'll come to their town to enjoy.
"People come here to have a good time, and we hope they take away a lot of good memories of Metropolis," says Deem.
For more information about this year's Superman Celebration, including the festival's schedule, more information about this year's special guests, and information about the artists and writers you'll find on Artists Ally and Writers Way, visit supermancelebration.net.