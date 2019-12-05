MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An Illinois man accused of raping a teenage girl was arraigned Thursday in McCracken County Circuit Court.
Nathan Anderson was arrested in early November, accused of raping a teenage girl in McCracken County.
He is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, third-degree sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Anderson entered a plea of not guilty in court Thursday, and a pretrial hearing date was set for Jan. 27.
Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz tells Local 6 the state and the defense are working on reaching an agreement. What happens at that next pretrial date depends on how those negotiations go.