MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man arrested in May after he allegedly robbed the First National Bank in Lone Oak while armed with a shovel was indicted by a federal grand jury this week.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says the grand jury on Tuesday indicted 66-year-old Reginald R. Thomas of Metropolis, Illinois on charges of bank robbery and interstate transportation of stolen property.
The robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. on May 10. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident. Thomas was identified as a suspect, and he was found and arrested in Metropolis, Illinois, around 3:30 p.m. that same day.
Federal prosecutors allege that Thomas took more than $5,000 in cash stolen from the bank over the state line when he went back to Illinois. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
He also faces state-level charges in the case, which was investigated by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the Metropolis Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.