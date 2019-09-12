MCCRACKEN COUNTY—An Illinois man was arrested in McCracken County following an investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
McCracken County Detectives were investigating 40 year-old, Brannon Rowe, of Metropolis, Illinois, in connection to the use of a fraudulent credit card in July. Detectives learned that Rowe had used a stolen credit card at three area businesses totaling over $600. Detectives then took out a warrant for his arrest.
In August, the Metropolis, Illinois Police Department informed detectives that Rowe had sold a gun to a McCracken County Business. Rowe is a convicted felon and cannot have firearms.
On August 10th, Rowe was extradited to Kentucky from Illinois and arrested on the fraudulent credit card warrant.
On August 12th, detectives received confirmation from Tennessee authorities that Rowe was a convicted felon. They then charged him for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Rowe is still lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
Rowe has criminal history in several states including, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois and now Kentucky.
Both investigations are ongoing and more charges are expected.