MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – Nathan Anderson, a 49-year-old from Metropolis, was sentenced to 30 years on Wednesday.
Anderson was arrested and charged in 2019 for multiple sex crimes involving a teenager. He previously worked as a sergeant at the Vienna Correctional Center.
Wednesday concluded a two-day trial that resulted in a 30 year sentence for Anderson. He received 15 years for unlawful transaction with a minor, two 5 year sentences for 3rd degree sodomy and 5 years for 1st degree sexual abuse.
The jury recommended his 30 year sentence run consecutively.
Metropolis Sgt. Detective Ricky Griffey told Local 6 in 2019 that Anderson might have committed the sexual assualts in multiple states. The sergeant said allegations were reported in Orange County, Florida; Sevierville, Tennessee; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Carbondale, Illinois, and several locations in Kentucky. Griffey said those incidents only involved Anderson and the teenage girl who reported the crime.