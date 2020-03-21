METROPOLIS, IL--Metropolis Big John is fully stocked as COVID-19 prevention continues in Illinois.
Illinois enacted a "stay at home order" beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday evening, so shoppers hit the stores early.
As shoppers like Ann Holmes made their way through the store, she said she only shops for what she needs.
Holmes is one of many Illinoisans shopping ahead of the state's new 5 p.m. curfew.
"I got my mom out this morning, so she could get the stuff that she needs because she lives out in the country," said Holmes.
"I didn't want her to be out after with all this, with all this going on."
Frozen foods Manager Robert Fickert said the staff has been working overtime.
Limited item signs are up, with a few empty shelves here and there, but the store is stocked.
"We get our trucks Monday, Wednesday, Friday, but some of those products haven't been coming in," said Fickert.
"Because the influx of business throughout the country, so we've had a lot of issues with keeping up with some of the products."
The manager said the store has been doing very well since news of COVID-19 prevention has broken out.
"We’ve been fortunate enough to get plenty of shipments in, our shelves are pretty stocked, " said Fickert.
"Many comments have been made about how surprised people have been coming from Paducah to here and seeing what we’ve got.”
Shoppers said wherever people shop, they need to look out for the red WIC tags.
They are for women, infants, and children in the supplemental nutrition program. WIC provides low-income households with groceries.
Metropolis Big John is one of many stores with WIC-marked items.
Fickert said despite hoarding, people are being respectful, and staying clear of the marked items.
"To anyone out there that's worried, places are still having what you need,"said Fickert.
"Keep a calm mindset, and know that, I don't think anyone is going to let the babies go hungry."
Holmes said as the days go by, and people continue to shop, she asks that everyone shop with consideration.
"I mean, I don't think this is going to last forever," said Holmes.
"We need to save for other people, and that's why I just try to get what I need and that's it."
Metropolis Big John will close an hour early at 8 p.m., beginning Monday, to work with the "Stay-at-home" order.
Essential businesses like groceries are allowed to stay open.
To read more on the stay at home order visit Illinois' government website.