Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo. .Runoff from heavy rainfall over the weekend in the Tennessee River Valley will cause additional rises of water levels along the lower Ohio River. Crests in moderate flood stage are forecast to occur this weekend at Olmsted and Cairo while minor flooding is forecast for Paducah. For the Ohio River...from Paducah to Cairo...minor to moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * From Wednesday evening to Wednesday, April 07. * At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 36.4 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening to a crest of 41.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday, April 06. &&