METROPOLIS, IL - Police officers now need your help identifying the suspects and piecing together what exactly happened as they investigate what they’re calling – a shootout.
Here's what we know about the situation so far.
Police say a black SUV involved in the shooting Thursday night is missing a bumper and a tail light after backing into the Cordavino's restaurant. The other vehicle, police say, is a dark four door car.
Police say no one was injured in the shooting, and the public is not in any danger.
Local 6 spoke to law enforcement Friday morning and they tell us people from two vehicles were shooting at each other on Ferry Street.
If you saw anything that can help in the investigation, call the Metropolis Police Dept. at (618) 524-2310.