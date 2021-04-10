Weather Alert

...Strong Gusty Winds This Afternoon... Strong west to southwest winds will continue this afternoon across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and most of western Kentucky. Wind speeds will average around 20 mph, with occasional gusts from 30 to 40 mph. The Poplar Bluff Missouri airport measured a peak wind gust to 41 mph about 150 pm. Watch for possible wind blown objects on streets. Use extra caution if driving a high profile vehicle, especially on bridges and other elevated roadways.