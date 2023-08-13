METROPOLIS, IL — It's the start of the school season and that means organizations are hosting school supply drives.
The Metropolis Police Department is running one too, but it's different.
An array of colors along with the names of businesses are imprinted on pencils.
These are some of the donations the Metropolis Police Department has received from its school supply drive.
"We would hold onto the supplies that we're able to garner, and then when they really need them, because of the initial supplies run out, we could come to the rescue and give them pencils," said Harry Masse, the police chief.
He says about eight years ago, two members of the PD came up with the idea to collect pencils.
But the giving doesn't begin when the school year starts.
"What we try to do is fill the gap so we don't give our pencils and stuff that we collect at the beginning of the year, we do it during the year," said Masse.
The department collects basically everything now, including highlighters, pens and notebooks. They even received some diapers.
Masse says for the police department, it's important to connect with the community, even if it's just simply with a writing utensil.
You can donate to the police department's supply drive by dropping off items or mailing them to 1020 Broadway Street in Metropolis.
If you write a check, write "Safe Fund" on the memo line.