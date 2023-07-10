METROPOLIS, IL — A North Carolina man was arrested in Paducah on Friday after allegedly fleeing Metropolis, Illinois, police in a bucket truck, leading authorities on a chase along Interstate 24. On Monday, Metropolis police have release more information about what they say happened before the truck crossed the state line into Kentucky.
PREVIOUS: North Carolina man arrested after allegedly fleeing law enforcement in bucket truck in Illinois and Kentucky
The Metropolis Police Department says dispatchers were advised around 3:50 a.m. Friday that a bucket truck reported stolen in Marshall County, Kentucky, was at the Acee's Truck Stop in Metropolis. Officers found the truck at the gas pumps with a man inside.
When an officer tried to get the man to get out of the truck, the police department says he appeared to be unresponsive. Emergency medical responders were notified, and an ambulance was requested.
Officers broke a window to get to the man and check to see if he needed CPR. But, the police department claims it looked like the man was "faking it," and as soon as the window was broken, the man put the truck in gear. He turned the truck to the right, and police say he almost struck a police sergeant and a Massac County sheriff's deputy. They jumped out of the way, and the truck crashed into a Massac County squad car before fleeing the scene.
The man — 43-year-old Thomas J. Prevatte of Wegram, North Carolina — allegedly led authorities on a chase onto I-24 and into Paducah, Kentucky.
The chase continued to about the 5 mile marker of I-24 eastbound, where the truck ran out of gas.
Metropolis police say Prevatte at first refused to get out of the truck, and authorities shot pepper balls into the truck. Prevatte was eventually arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
In Metropolis, he's charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to government property and driving with a suspended license.
In McCracken County on Friday, he was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver's license, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also charged with failure to appear in Madison County, Kentucky.
Metropolis police say the owner of the bucket truck decided not to press charges for the theft.