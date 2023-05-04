METROPOLIS, IL — Authorities have released the name of the man who police say was killed in a fight at a truck stop in Metropolis, Illinois.
The Metropolis Police Department says 41-year-old Samuel S. Stalions of Golconda, Illinois, was pronounced deceased around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Massac Memorial Hospital. Police withheld his name from the public until his next of kin could be notified.
A Kirksey, Kentucky, man — 36-year-old Jonathon J. Riley — is charged with first-degree murder in Stalions' death. Police allege that Riley pepper sprayed Stalions seconds before the two men began fighting inside Acee's Truck Stop on East 5th Street. Police say surveillance video shows that Stalions was knocked to the ground, and then Riley allegedly choked Stalions, put his knee on Stalions' neck and used his bodyweight to put pressure there until Stalions lost consciousness.
Officers responding to a call reporting the fight in progress arrived to find Stalions lying on the floor of the truck stop's gaming room. Officers administered first aid, and then Stalions was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Riley was arrested and jailed in the Massac county Detention Center.