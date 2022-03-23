MASSAC COUNTY, IL – The Metropolis Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that occurred on Oak Drive.
At 1 a.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatch received a call regarding shots being fired on the 300 block of Oak Drive.
According to the Metropolis Police Department, the suspect fled the scene after firing shots. The victim also fled the scene on foot after crashing a car into a tree.
Metropolis police added this was not a random attack, and the shooter and intended target have been identified. The police department is not releasing names at this time.
There is no threat to the community, according to the Metropolis Police Department.