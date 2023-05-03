METROPOLIS, IL — One man was killed and another is facing a murder charge following a fight at a local truck stop, the Metropolis Police Department says.
Officers responded to a call regarding a fight in progress at Acee's Truck Stop in Metropolis around 10:40 p.m., the police department says in a news release.
When they arrived, they say they found the victim lying on the gaming room floor.
Officers say surveillance footage showed the other man involved in the fight — 36-year-old Jonathon Riley of Kirksey, Kentucky — pepper-spraying the victim seconds before they began fighting.
The victim was knocked to the ground, and that's when officers say video showed Riley kneeling on the victim's neck with the weight of his body until the victim fell unconscious.
Officers say they provided first aid to the victim, who was taken to Massac Memorial Hospital for treatment — but he later died from his injuries.
Riley was jailed in the Massac County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder.
Officers say the identity of the victim will not be released until his next of kin are notified.