METROPOLIS, IL -- There are some changes for truck drivers in Metropolis.

The city introduced an ordinance to help cut down truck travel in the city.

City leaders said for years, over-sized trucks driving through neighborhoods have knocked down power lines, costing the city money.

They said the ordinance will set up preventative measures, forcing truckers do go through a process before entering Metropolis city limits.

Leaders like Mayor Billy McDaniel hope this will cut down on unnecessary costs.

"We just finally said you know enough is enough," said McDaniel. "Here's your rules, you either abide by it or pay the price."

McDaniel said the city is tired of dishing out money for the mistakes of truckers.

The mayor and Police Chief Harry Masse said some over-sized trucks are using regular GPS systems. The tools generally take them the shortest route, often through residential areas.

"They're pulling down electrical wires,and cable TV wires, and telephone wires," said Masse. "Sometimes they've even side swiped vehicles."

The mayor said these incidents can cost taxpayers thousands.

"And if it's our line we have to put it back up,"said McDaniel. "So we got a bucket truck, possibly one or two out there, paying them by the hour to put up somebody else's mistake."

Truckers delivering in Metropolis will need a city permit. They will also need to check in the weight, width and height of the trucks with the Metropolis Public Works Department.

If decided that the trucks is too large, drivers can receive escorts when in the city.

Signs will soon be put up to remind truckers where they can and can not go.

Until then Masse has this message.

"Stay on U.S. 45 unless you're making a local delivery any everybody will be happy,"said Masse.

The ordinance is now in effect, but enforcement will not begin until signs are built and installed.

Masse said they will give warnings for the first few weeks after the signs are up. If there is any damage, they will have to take enforcement, which could mean a $150 ticket for the driver.