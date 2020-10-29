METROPOLIS, IL — Renovations will soon begin on the Superman statue in Metropolis, Illinois.
Karla Ogle with the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce says the renovation project will begin Friday.
Crews will remove old paint from the statue, work that may continue into Saturday.
Re-painting is scheduled to start Monday.
West Ky Painting LLC of Paducah will remove the old paint from the statue. Blackhound LLC of Lawrenceville, Georgia, will then apply a three-layer marine-grade coating that is project to last as long as 20 to 25 years.
While the work is going on, the statue will be surrounded by scaffolding and tented for the majority of the time.
The renovation project is expected to take a week to complete.
A re-dedication ceremony is scheduled for June 2021 during the annual Superman Celebration.
The 15-foot tall statue, which weighs 6,000 pounds, was first unveiled in June of 1993.