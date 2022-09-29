METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis woman has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting.
According to a Thursday release from the Metropolis Police Department, 59-year-old Anita Prater is accused of holding a Wickliffe man against his will and shooting him after he came to her house to purchase a Playstation.
The gunshot victim reportedly went to Prater's house to purchase a Playstation at 9 p.m. on Sept. 24. He reportedly decided not to purchase the console after having an altercation with Prater. He reported he was then held against his will, but was able to escape the house at about 11 p.m.
Prater is accused of shooting him with a shotgun as he was getting into his vehicle, injuring his upper arm and face.
Police say a driver passing by the scene took the victim to Massac Memorial Hospital and he was later flown to a hospital in Nashville, TN.
Prater is being charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and unlawful restraint. She is reportedly being held in the McCracken County Jail, but will be sent back to Massac County. Officers say a Massac County judge set her bond at $1 million.