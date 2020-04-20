METROPOLIS, IL -- A Metropolis woman was arrested after she allegedly stole roses.
On Saturday, Metropolis police were called to Big John's on report of a theft.
Officers say 63-year-old Laura Nichols paid for a dozen roses but actually left the store with 19.
The manager attempted to get Nichols to pay for the difference, but Nichols denied taking the extra roses.
Officers reviewed the video and say it clearly showed her taking 19 roses.
Nichols was arrested and charged with retail theft. She was able to post bond.