METROPOLIS, IL -- A Metropolis woman was arrested after she allegedly stole from a hospital patient.
On Sunday, September 8, Metropolis police were called about a theft at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Police say a patient's bag was stolen by 26-year-old Autumn Tozier of Metropolis.
The theft was caught on video surveillance and police used the sign-in sheet to figure out who it was.
Police were able to recover most of the items that were in the bag, but were unable to get back medication and some papers.
Tozier was arrested and charged with theft. She has been released on bond.