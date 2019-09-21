METROPOLIS, IL -- Myasthenia Gravis - also known as "MG" - affects about 20 per 100,000 people worldwide, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
They said prevalence of the disease is on the rise.
It is a rare disorder that causes extreme muscle weakness.
The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America said it can affect a person's ability to see, smile, walk, talk and breathe.
Local groups in the Local 6 viewing area took notice of the matter and decided to spread awareness.
They laced up their sneakers and hit the paths of Fort Massac State Park for the 6th Annual MG Walk.
MG Walk coordinator Paula McGinnis said the rare neuro-muscular autoimmune disease affects the muscles that people take for granted.
"I was diagnosed one day in 2006 when I got up and neither eyelid would open," she said.
McGinnis said the disease can affect anyone. She introduced the event six years ago and since then, she has continued to raise awareness.
Participant Roy Eades said "MG" is referred to as the "Snowflake Disease," because of its many forms.
"Most of us don't look like we're sick," said Eades. "But we have one thing in common and that is 100 percent fatigue."
There were two walks: a long one and short one.
"After this half mile walk we just did, I may begin to have trouble forming my words or speaking," said Eades.
He highlighted the many areas that the disease has affected in his body, like his neck, diaphragm and voice.
Each route had signs educating walkers about the disease.
Dozens showed up to not only donate and cheer but to encourage people to keep going.
"Beautiful day, there are so many things people could be doing but they came out to support either family members or friends," said Eades.
One of those people was Eades' granddaughter Skylar Yates.
"I helped with this booth, and I just helped my grandpa keep walking," she said.
They finished strong, "MG Strong."
McGinnis said she enjoys the walks and seeing the support from her community, but she is just getting started.
"The more we reach out and the more donations that we get, the closer we'll come to having a cure for this disease,"said McGinnis.
Myasthenia Gravis ranges in severity and affects everyone differently. There is not a one medicine to help every patient. The group is working to fund research and treatments for the disease.
They are also working on forming a southern Illinois MG support group.
If you would like to donate click here.