Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated higher wind gusts up to 50 mph may occur during heavier rain showers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&