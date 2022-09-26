PADUCAH — The full-parole board will decide whether to grant Heath High School Shooter Michael Carneal parole, defer the decision to a later date, or order him to serve out the rest of his life in prison.
Michael Carneal denied parole following brief deliberation
Tags
Charity Blanton
