CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Carlisle County High School has a new principal, Carlisle County Public Schools announced Thursday.
The district has named Michael Cole as the high school's next principal. Cole has been the assistant principal for the past 10 years, first at Fulton County Elementary/Middle School and then at Graves County High School.
“I am honored and excited to join the Carlisle County family as your new high school principal," Cole said in a statement included in the district's announcement. "I look forward to building relationships and working alongside the faculty and staff to provide a safe and engaging learning environment that prepares all students for their future.”
The school district says Cole graduated from Fulton County High School in 2000 before earning a bachelor's degree in middle school education at Murray State University. He earned a master's degree in educational leadership at the University of the Cumberlands as well. He's teaching career began at Graves County Middle, where he taught math and science.
The district says Cole plans to meet Carlisle County High School staff as soon as possible and attend some athletic events before the current school year ends.