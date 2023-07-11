PADUCAH — Michelson Jewelers is hosting a charity gem digging event on Saturday, July 22 to benefit the Paducah Community Kitchen.
According to a news release from Michelson Jewelers, The dig will happen in front of the Michelson Jewelers store where there will be a sandbox full of hidden prizes for attendees to discover. Prizes include dozens of precious and semi-precious gemstones. The grand prize of the event will be a pair of 1 carat lab-grown diamond stud earrings.
Any participant who finds a colored gem stone will also receive a free design consultation if they want to turn their find into a piece of jewelry.
Participants will be able to make a $10 donation to receive an official event cup which can be used to sift through the sand.
All proceeds from the Gem Dig will go to the Paducah Community Kitchen, a nonprofit organization in Paducah dedicated to addressing hunger and providing basic necessities to those in need.
The store owner Louis Michelson says “It’s going to be great family fun, and most importantly, it’s going to support a charity that does incredible work every day.”
Pudgy Penguin’s Shaved Ice will be a food vendor for the event where they’ll be serving lemonade, hot dogs, and shaved ice.
This event will be a great and fun way to support the Paducah community for families looking for a new summer activity.