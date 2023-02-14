(NBC News) — Michigan State University has publicly identified the three students killed in Monday's shooting spree on campus as Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson.
The families of Fraser and Verner have released photos of their loved ones.
Fraser was a sophomore at Michigan State from Grosse Point, Michigan.
Verner was a junior at the school from Clawson, Michigan
They and Anderson were killed Monday when a 43-year-old man named Anthony McRae went on campus and began shooting.
Five other students on the campus were also hit by gunfire, and are all in the hospital in critical condition.
McRae's body was later found away from the campus after he apparently took his own life.
At this time, police do not know the motive for the shooting.