PADUCAH -- The Midtown Alliance of Neighbors is accepting applications for its 2020 Homebuyer Program.
Midtown Alliance of Neighbors will be working with three families to plan and construct homes on vacant lots in the Fountain Avenue neighborhood. Qualified buyers will be able to choose from several plans and locations, based on family size and the amount of mortgage they can qualify for.
These homes are intended to be affordable for low to moderate income families. To make these homes available, they will subsidize the construction and, or loan costs with funds from several sources.
More information about the program, income limits and the process may be found in the attached brochure or by calling Sharon Poat at (270)-556-0826.
Construction is anticipated to start in the spring of 2021.
The 2020 Homebuyer brochure can be found below.