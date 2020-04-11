PADUCAH--One Paducah business owner is turning a negative into a positive with goodie bags.
Midtown Market Owner Andy Carloss packed over a hundred bags with treats for medical teams in Paducah.
He decided Easter weekend would be the perfect weekend to treat those on the front lines of this pandemic.
"I wanted to do something a little bit different, a little bit special," said Carloss.
Midtown Market will be closed on Easter Sunday for the first time, and Carloss' plans are canceled, so he put together special treats.
The bags included snacks from his store, childrens' art and homemade cards from people in the community.
All of this for local medical teams.
"You know everyone thinks of Easter as church and spending time with their family," said Carloss.
"We know these guys are here for us every day, they don't call in so we wanted to kind of show our appreciation."
While wearing his mask, Carloss delivered goodie bags to Baptist Health Paducah.
Foundation President Jessica Torren with Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital picked up their share of goodie bags to deliver to their medical team.
Torren said their nurses were happy to get their Easter treats.
Carloss said the project turned out bigger than he expected, but it was worth it.
"It was great to see the faces of those that were able to pick up the bags, and it seems like that kind of made their day so that was the goal of it," said Carloss.
Carloss' wife is a nurse at Baptist Health working on the front lines.
He said it is important that we continue to appreciate these individuals who barely get days to rest.