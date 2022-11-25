MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Christmas in the Park kicked off Friday at Mike Miller Park.
People began to drive in to look at the lights on display and donate to Marshall County nonprofit CASA by the Lakes. As in years past, this event is a partnership between Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative and a number of Marshall County nonprofits. This year, eight organizations participated. But Friday night, CASA by the Lakes accepted donations at their gingerbread house on site.
Britney Hargrove with the parks department says this year the event has a new meaning after last December’s tornado outbreak.
"This time of year now kind of has a new meaning when we look back on what happened last year,” Hargrove says. “And I think it just makes us focus on this nonprofit aspect of what we we're able to do to continue to work with our community and give back through the joy of Christmas and the Christmas lights in the park."
Before long, cars begin to file in to take in the display. On your way through the park you will run into displays like angels blowing horns, cars, cartoon characters and even Santa Claus.
Visitors like Amanda Hendrix and her daughter came to see the Grinch and to give back.
"We like to be able to expose her to different events in the area, and then making a donation helps support the community." says Hendrix.
Donations of cash and canned goods were accepted at the gingerbread house as visitors drove through the light show. The money collected will be split evenly among eight Marshall County nonprofits. The canned goods will be shared between Marcella's Kitchen and Marshall County Caring and Needline.
The park was also filled with different interactive elements, including snow, the Grinch and a life-size Elf on the Shelf. The park encourages everyone to take pictures with the Grinch and post them to Facebook with the hashtag #thegrinchatmikemiller to be entered in the Spot the Grinch Challenge. Prizes given away weekly during a Facebook Live drawing. Click here for more details.
If you want to learn more about Christmas in the Park, head over to the Mike Miller Park Facebook page.