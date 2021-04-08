PADUCAH — Mike Swift, WPSD's first ever chief photographer, died Thursday morning at the age of 86.
Swift wore many hats over his decades at WPSD, working in production before becoming the station's first chief photographer and later leading the creative services department. Some of you may remember him as "Captain Mike" from the Popeye Show.
He dedicated 36 years of his life to being a part of the Local 6 team.
"Mike had taught me the basics of photography, but more importantly, to be a good employee," current Local 6 Chief Photographer Mike Spissinger says. "If I some one needed help, help them. If it needed to be fix, fix it. If it needed to be built, let the smart guys do it."
And Swift was one you could count on to build things.
Spissinger says Swift "was one of those guys who could call, and even though his specialty was photography, you could find him building live trucks, digging ditches or anything else that needed to be done."
Survived by his wife, Virginia, son Giovanni Day and two grandchildren, Swift died Thursday morning at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home. A visitation service is schedule from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home at 226 North 4th St. in Paducah.
