SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Blackhawk helicopters crashed within a few hundred yards of a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a training exercise as skiers on a nearby lift watched a huge cloud of snow billow into the air.
Amazingly, none of men and women aboard the helicopters or the dozens of skiers nearby were injured, authorities said.
Utah National Guard spokesman Jared Jones said that the crash occurred during a standard training exercise on U.S. Forest Service land just outside the boundaries of Snowbird Ski Resort, about 28 miles from Salt Lake City.
Snowbird is known as one of the nation's premier ski and snowboard destinations because of ample snowfall and the variety of terrain.
The two UH-60 helicopters crashed near Mineral Basin, a normally windy canyon on the backside of the resort known for its expert terrain.
Jones said it was routine for pilots in train to land in difficult areas regardless of weather conditions to prepare for combat, but rare for them to crash.
He did not provide information on the cause of the crash but said efforts were underway to investigate the incident and to remove the damaged equipment from the mountainside.