A heartwarming military homecoming took place Friday at a local Caldwell County school.
Phillip Whitaker dressed up as the school's mascot before going to surprise his daughter, Gia.
Students gathered around the two as the big reveal took place. Her reaction was everything you might expect.
She hugged her dad, the two swinging around in circles to show their joy.
Whitaker says he will remember this for a long time.
"I thought, I know she's not gonna expect me to come home. So, this is my opportunity to give her that moment, give me that moment with her... we'll remember this for the rest of our lives. My wife is the shy one, she kinda hid over there in the corner. But for me and her, we can relive this over and over again."
Whitaker had previously been serving in Jordan and had not been home since last November. He will go back to serving in Jordan in two weeks, where he will remain until August.