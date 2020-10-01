MILLER CITY, IL — An Alexander County, Illinois, farmer is in a standoff with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He used his tractor to block the Corps from continuing construction on his farmland.
Sherry Pecord and her family are not afraid to go up against the U.S Army Corps of Engineers. They’ve been battling the Corps for years to repair the broken Len Small Levee, which continues to flood their farmland. Their latest battle: fighting the Corps of Engineers' decision to build a rock dike structure on their family property.
"The water is still going to come in and flood everything out here, but it's going to slow it down, so when boats go by, they're not pulled into the levee," said Pecord.
Pecord claims this is just another way the Corps of Engineers is treating her family's livelihood like it's dispensable.
"They're coming in on our property under the navigational servitude rule that says that anything under 328 feet they can do whatever they want. They can take your property, build on it, do what they want to do. That's what they're doing. No compensation. They're taking 30 acres of my father-in-law's land to build this rock dike structure. He won't be able to do anything with that structure. It belongs to Corps. He'll still have to pay taxes on the land that they're taking," said Pecord.
She said it doesn’t just impact their lives, but their neighbors' as well.
"We have several people down the road here who have to boat home every time the river comes up. They use this field to go home to their houses. They're not going to be able to get home now," said Pecord.
To protest the development, Pecord's husband parked his tractor in front of the construction site, stalling the project.
"We just came over here to show them you're on private property, and we are not happy and we don't want this," said Pecord.
Pecord said she'll never stop fighting for her home.
"This is our home. Even if we had enough and was like 'We can't do this anymore,' I mean, you can't afford to just walk away. Like, who is going to buy that house? Whose going to buy that land? Nobody, so we are stuck here in essence," said Pecord.
The Pecords have hired a lawyer and started legal proceedings. She said if they must do the project, she would have preferred they do it through eminent domain, so her father-in-law can be compensated. A representative from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent us this statement regard the tractor:
"The U.S. Corps of Engineers is working within its authorities to address the damages at the Dog Tooth Bend area to ensure the stability and safety of the Navigation Channel on the adjacent Mississippi River. Several flood events, beginning in 2016 and culminating with the record flood event of 2019 have caused significant damage in the form of erosion to the bankline of the Mississippi River in the Dog Tooth Bend area. Erosion has progressed across the peninsula that, if unaddressed, threatens the stability of the Navigation Channel on the Mississippi River.
"The St Louis District has undertaken an emergency effort to stabilize the bankline. A construction contract has been awarded and work has begun and is expected to be completed by December. The work involves building an embankment at a low elevation made from crushed stone material. It is our objective to complete this work in advance of the typical rise in water levels that we see in the spring time.
"This emergency effort is just a first step. The St Louis District is currently evaluating what, if any, additional work will be needed to stabilize this Dog Tooth Bend area to prevent potential negative impacts to the navigation channel for the longer term. Work at Dog Tooth was limited today with the appearance of a tractor which blocked access to the work. This matter is being dealt with currently through legal means and updates to the situation will be made available as they occur."