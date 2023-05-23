MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A milling and paving project along KY 795/Scale Road in Marshall County will take about two weeks to complete, the KYTC said in a Tuesday release.
Drivers should be alert for work zones beginning on May 23 along the following sections of the road:
- Scale Road from mile point zero at the U.S. 641 intersection, extending northward 2.2 miles to Ross Lane.
- Scale Road from mile point 9.1 at the U.S. 68 intersection, extending northward 2.47 miles to the KY 1042 intersection.
According to the release, drivers can expect to experience one-lane traffic and occasional delays in these areas until work is complete, which should be in about 10 to 14 days.