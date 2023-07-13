HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor will be milling and paving along a section of Kentucky 307 in Hickman County starting on Friday, July 14.
The work zone is a distance of just over 4.46 miles. It is located near mile marker 3.149 near the KY 1549 intersection. It extends northward to the KY 58 intersection at the 7.61 mile marker.
Drivers are being asked to be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow which will be controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. Delays may occur due to the movement and placement of equipment needed for the project.
The target completion date of the project is Monday, July 24.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.