CRITTENDEN COUNTY — A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor will be milling and paving along a section of U.S. 60/Sturgis Road, east of Marion, in Crittenden County and will be starting on Monday, July 17.
The work zone is a distance of just over 7.2 miles. It is located near mile marker 10 near the Fords Ferry Road intersection in the Curve-Inn Area of Marion. It extends northeastward through the Mattoon community to the KY 365 intersection at the 17.254-mile marker.
Drivers are being asked to be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow which will be controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. Delays may occur due to the movement and placement of equipment needed for the project.
The target completion date of the project is August 15.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.