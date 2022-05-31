TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A milling and paving project is underway along a 1.79-mile section of Kentucky 139 in Trigg County. That road is also called South Road.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the project area runs from the Sawmill Lane intersection at mile point 14.9 northward across the U.S. 68 R-cut intersection to Main Street at mile point 16.7.
A contractor began milling work on Tuesday, with plans to begin asphalt paving on Wednesday. Weather permitting, the cabinet says the project should take about a week to complete.
Drivers can expect one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. There may be traffic delays while crews are moving and placing equipment. KYTC asks drivers to be especially careful when traveling through work zones for their own safety and the safety of personnel.
KYTC says the target completion date for this $170,493 project is June 10.