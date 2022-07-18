MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced crews will begin working on a paving project Monday in Marshall County, and it's expected to take about 8 days.
The cabinet explained the project will along U.S. 641 from the KY 348 intersection at mile point 8.815, extending northward to the U.S. 68 intersection at mile point 12.862.
They say people planning to drive between Benton and Draffenville during the daylight hours should consider self-detouring via Interstate 69. Otherwise, traffic in the area will be down to one lane, with flaggers controlling alternate flow.
Monday afternoon, crews plan to install construction signs and remove pavement markers on U.S. 641 between KY 348 and Clarks River Bridge. They are expected to begin milling and paving in this section on Tuesday, and expect it will take about three days.
Crews will then move to the section north of the Clarks River Bridge and believe it will take five more days to complete milling and paving there.
Drivers are urged to maintain caution in the area and look out for flaggers, equipment, and maintenance personnel.