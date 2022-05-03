PADUCAH — A milling and paving project began Tuesday on Paducah's Southside.
Contractors working for the city have begun milling and paving along multiple streets in the Southside neighborhood. The city says crews will keep one lane open during resurfacing work, but drivers should expect interruptions and detours as needed during the project.
The paving project is expected to take one week to complete, if the weather allows.
The streets being milled and paved include:
- South 9th Street from Husbands Street to Fisher Street.
- Walter Jetton Boulevard from Caldwell Street to Leake Avenue.
- Caldwell Street from South 9th Street to South 12th Street.
- Starlite Drive from Wayne Sullivan Drive toward the east, about 500 feet. The city says limited access was required on Starlite Drive Tuesday because crews first needed to repair the road’s subgrade.
The city asks drivers to avoid parking on streets included in the project.
The funding for this project, which is part of the city's annual street improvement plan, comes from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Municipal Aid Program. Those funds come from Kentucky's gas tax revenue.