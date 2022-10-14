FULTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are beginning to work on several milling and paving projects across Fulton County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Friday release, the projects are part of a wide range of spot repairs and maintenance work planned for the county, mostly along rural secondary highways.
The cabinet says paving will be spread across the county, but a few of the specific locations impacted include:
- KY 924 from the railroad crossing at mile point 3.365, eastward to U.S. 51 at mile point 4.143
- KY 1128 from near the KY 2140 intersection at mile point 3.513, eastward to the Maddox Road intersection at mile point 4.57. This project includes a closure for full-width paving.
- KY 1128 from the Alexander Road intersection at mile point 7.122 extending eastward to the KY 1212 intersection at mile point 7.620. This project includes a closure for full-width paving.
The cabinet says drivers should be on the lookout for "Break in Pavement" signs at milled areas, one lane traffic, and possible delays.