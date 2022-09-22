MAYFIELD, KY — Crews will begin numerous milling and paving projects along Graves County highways this week.
The cabinet says work will spread across the county, but a couple of specific locations to keep in mind are:
- KY 303 near the Copeland Road Intersection
- KY 381 at the KY 94 intersection in Lynnville
According to the release, the milling crew anticipates working ahead of the paving crew, so drivers should be aware of possible bumps and rough pavement for a couple of days.
This work is reportedly part of a wide range of spot repairs and maintenance patching in Graves County. Most of the projects will take place along short stretches of rural, secondary highways.
The KYTC asks drivers to look out for signs indicating milled areas and single-lane traffic controlled by flaggers. According to the release, work will continue into next week, though no specific end date was given.