MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A contractor is set to begin milling and paving along a section of U.S. 641/Kentucky Lake Road in northern Marshall County on Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says milling and paving project will run from the intersection with U.S. 68 at mile point 12.862 in Draffenville northward to Red River Road at mile point 17.938.
While traveling in this roughly 5-mile work zone, drivers can expect one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers, the cabinet says.
Drivers may experience delays while workers are moving and placing equipment in the work zone.
KYTC asks drivers to be cautious where equipment, flaggers and personnel are working near the flow of traffic.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on the $751,120 highway improvement project, KYTC says. The project is expected to take about two weeks to complete.