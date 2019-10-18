PADUCAH — Milling and paving work is set to start Saturday on Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Drivers can expect one-lane traffic while that work is being done.
In a news release sent Friday, KYTC says paving will be completed along the entire length of Joe Clifton Drive, including the portion that is currently closed due to an ongoing rehabilitation project.
The closure is from the intersection with Jefferson Street to the intersection with H.C. Mathis Drive. But, a KYTC news release says the entire length of the road will be paved so drivers will have "a smoother ride and a consistent look."
KYTC asks drivers to use caution where flaggers, other personnel and equipment will be along the roadway in close proximity to the flow of traffic.