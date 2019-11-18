PADUCAH -- Milling and paving will take place on numerous streets in Paducah starting Monday.
The work is expected to be completed in less than two weeks. Drivers are asked to use caution in the work zones.
Morgan Corenell Subdivision will have milling and paving on the following streets:
- Marquess Drive from South 28th to Cherry Circle
- Cherry Circle from Mississippi Street to Beiderman Street
- Mississippi Street from South 28th to Beiderman Street
- Virginia Street from South 29th to Beiderman Street
- South 29th from Mississippi Street to Mayfield Road
- Georgia Street from South 28th to Beiderman Street
- Cornell Street from South 28th to Mayfield Road
- Alabama Street from South 28th to approximately 2945 Alabama
Crews will also be working on these streets:
- Exall Lane from Buckner Lane to Roundhouse Road
- Stanley Drive (entire length)
- The alley in the 1700 block of Broadway
- South 6th Street from Ohio Street to Norton Street
- South 9th Street from Jones Street to Caldwell Street
- North 7th Street across from Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency
- Estelle Street at North 10th Street