MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A contractor working for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to perform milling and paving work along a section of Kentucky 282/Gilbertsville Highway near Calvert City starting Wednesday.
KYTC District 1 says the project runs from mile point 0.0 at the KY 95/Main Street intersection in Calvert City, eastward to the KY 1523/Industrial Parkway intersection at mile point 1.772. The milling and paving work is expected to take about three days to complete, weather permitting.
In the work zone, there will be one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Drivers should plan ahead, because delays are possible when workers are moving equipment.
The cabinet asks drivers to be cautious where people are working near the flow of traffic.
KYTC District 1 says the paving project has a $776,865 price tag, and Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor.
The cabinet says the contract includes paving along part of KY 408/Oak Level Road, but that work will be scheduled for a later date.